Poteau Public Schools superintendent pleased with district's statistics, audit reports
Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg was a very happy camper at Monday night's Poteau Public Schools Board of Education meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.
The first thing that pleased Sjoberg is that Assistant Superintendent Monty Guthrie announced that Poteau Public Schools' dropout rate is 1.9 percent, while the state of Oklahoma's is at 2.4 percent.
Another thing Guthrie shared with the board is when it comes to the average cumulative test score comparisons with Poteau Public Schools, all of LeFlore County's school districts and the state, Poteau Public Schools has higher numbers than the other two.
Guthrie showed that Poteau Public Schools is in the 30 percent range in advanced/proficient test scores, 69 percent in basic and above and 32 percent in below basic for this school year.
LeFlore County is in the 16 percent advanced/proficient test scores, 55 percent in basic and above and 44 percent in below basic for this school year, while the state's numbers are 24, 60 and 40 percent, respectively, for this school year.
Guthrie also shared information regarding the remediation rate, in which he compared "learning losses" over the last three years for Poteau Public Schools, the county as a whole and the state. Poteau's "learning loss" was two percent over the last three years, while the county cumulative "learning loss" was at 12 percent and the state at 10 percent.
"We don't adjust our curriculum or instruction to compete with other schools, but it is certainly satisfying to see that the dedication our staff members have to effective instruction pays off," Sjoberg said. "The most recent example of our commitment to academics is the adoption of our 175-day school calendar. We are able to pay our teachers for the extra days they work above what other districts have in their school calendars. Having children in school more days sends a message to Poteau parents, even to families and businesses looking to move to southeastern Oklahoma, that Poteau is committed to education excellence."
A fourth thing that pleased Sjoberg, which he mentioned in his superintendent's report Monday night, was the district received two "glowing" audit reports about its child nutrition program and its alternative education program.
"The alternative education program got 88 points out of a possible 90 on their scale of what we have to offer kids," Sjoberg said. "That explains why we have a lower dropout rate because that program is designed to intervene with those kids who are potential dropouts."
Another thing Sjoberg mentioned in his report was about the Donors Choose Program.
"It allows teachers to apply to an organization called Donors Choose, and the teachers are allowed to request classroom materials for amounts up to $800. Several of our teachers have taken advantage of that."
In personnel matters, the board approved the resignations of Poteau Primary Elementary School teacher Damita Hale, custodians Edward Johnson and Ron Rogers, Poteau Pirates basketball coach Brandon Wood and PHS custodian Steve Dosier.
Sjoberg shared with the board the current transfer capacity numbers per grade. The only grade currently where the district is at capacity is pre-kindergarten, while kindergarten (11), first grade (11) and sophomores (10) have the highest allowances currently for transfers.
The board approved cafeteria tables at both Poteau Primary Elementary School and Pansy Kidd Middle School as well as an old walk-in freezer at the high school to be declared as surplus.
The board approved the 2022-23 school calendar, which was modified since the February meeting as it was developed with representatives of the Oklahoma Education Association (OEA), whose district representative is Johnette Stites, and the Association of Professional Education Association — of which Poteau teacher Terri Chitwood is a representative. Sjoberg also said the district went through normal discussion opportunities with the Superintendents Advisory Council, which is made up of teachers and administrators.
The board approved Jenkins and Kemper CPAs, P.C. as the school's auditor, approved Municpal Accounting System, Incorporated for the district's software contract for next school year, approved the Poteau Upper Elementary School's kickball tournament fundraiser, approved the activity fund transfers and approved Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin as the newest person added to The Community State Bank's signatory list for the district as she is replacing Hank Harris.
Monday night's meeting was perhaps a bittersweet one for one board member, DeAnn Williams. Williams attended her final meeting as a board member as her successor, either Dow Wilson or Phil McGehee, will be voted on April 5 and sworn in at the April 11 meeting.
"She is moving from her election district, so she will not be qualified to continue as a board member," Sjoberg said. "She has served for seven years and has put the needs of all students as the priority for the district. She has expected a strong academic curriculum while insisting that high-risk children have programs in place to help them achieve. From all of us in the central office and the many staff members in the district who respect your ethical standards, thank you."
