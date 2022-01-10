Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg shared the number of students and staff that are both quarantined and tested positive with the Board of Education during its January meeting Monday night at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.
Sjoberg shared via a handout to board members that as of Monday, Poteau Public Schools had 112 students and nine staff members who were in quarantine and 60 students and 15 staff members who tested positive. The majority of those individuals were at Pansy Kidd Middle School, which may — however, not as of press time — make that site go to virtual learning if cases continue to rise.
"It changes on a daily basis," Sjoberg said. "Now, it's coming to a point in time where we're looking at who is actually being affected — having mainly one site or is happening throughout the district. We expected higher numbers after the holidays, and they are. These (Monday) numbers also include the presence of the new omicron variant, and those numbers represent the results of more testing being done. So, we have a lot more cases."
Sjoberg shared some new information made available by the Center of Disease Control.
"The CDC recently has some new guidelines about now changing it so that after five days, someone who has been exposed doesn't have to sit out for 10 days," he said. "We now have the option available to us to go with the five days as long as they come back after a negative test and are willing to wear masks. That would be something I would have to be really considering (Monday) with the numbers (as reported Monday) of staff members affected. If it happens at a particular site like it did Monday (at Pansy Kidd Middle School), we may have to do something different to try to get them back early so long as they have a negative test. That's what I'm leaning toward at this point in time. I have not even had time to visit with our administrative staff about how this is affecting them, but I'm pretty sure they're going to be in support of anything we do that is going to allow our employees to come back as soon as possible so we can keep in-person learning as an alternative. We're going to firm up some suggestions on how we can approach this pandemic and all the variants."
Poteau Public Schools Student Services Director Brenda Dalton told the board that over Christmas break 250 test kits arrived and 250 more have been ordered.
After a 13-minute executive session in which Board President Ron Hall told the public that personnel matters were discussed and that no action or votes were taken, the board approved the resignations of paraprofessional Soledad Chavez and high school custodian Justin Harris and approved the hiring of former Poteau High School Principal Monty Guthrie as the district's assistant superintendent and Melanie Dailey as the new high school custodian.
Guthrie had been the Oklahoma City Western Heights Public Schools superintendent, but resigned the duties and "has agreed to serve in a position closer to his family in eastern Oklahoma" in a press release made public by Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
The board approved the request by the Poteau Pirates and Lady Pirates track teams to go to an indoor meet Saturday at Fayetteville, Ark., as well as approved two fundraising activities — one for the seventh-eighth grade cheerleaders to help raise funds for new uniforms and a "Kiss-a-Pig" fundraiser by the Poteau Schools Future Farmers of America (FFA).
In his report, Sjoberg gave the board updates on both the rebuilding of the vocation-agriculture building and the renovation at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center.
"(At) the vo-ag facility, the roof is still not completely finished yet, but they are putting the walls up in the classrooms," Sjoberg said. "It's coming along, but not coming along very quickly. We were notified that supply chain issues are affecting a good part for the air-conditioning units and the heaters. They're not here yet, so that's slowed things down. At the (Bob Lee) Kidd Center, they did some pouring of the concrete in the interior getting that ready for the seating arrangements."
Also in his report, Sjoberg told the board about PHS Spanish teacher Victoria Fisher being named the Poteau Public School District's Teacher of the Year, and that she is wanting to throw her sombrero in ring for the running of the State Teacher of the Year.
Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin gave the board the financial report in which she said the general fund entered January with a balance of $1,289,613, the building fund at $712,450, the child nutrition fund at $598,318, the bond fund at $513,451, the sinking fund at $61,767, the insurance recovery fund at $270,685 and the activity fund at $636,738. Martin said the insurance recovery fund had a negative revenue of $129,000 due to an internal transfer for the clean-up work done at the BLK.
In her encumbrances report, Martin said the general fund was at $44,078.30 and the child nutrition fund was at $112,559.