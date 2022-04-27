DR. DON SJOBERG
Poteau Rotary Club President Dr. Don Sjoberg, who is the Poteau Public Schools superintendent, begins a one of the recent meetings of the local civic organization which take place Wednesday afternoons at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
Poteau has a centenarian, that is as far as a local civic organization is concerned.
The Poteau Rotary Club is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, being organized in 1922.
"It is a milestone to be in existence for that long a period," said Poteau Rotary Club President Dr. Don Sjoberg, who is also the superintendent of Poteau Public Schools. "I think the incoming president, Ron Hall, has got some plans for what we can do to celebrate come fall. We have good people who are maintaining their membership with us. We are active."
However, this month was to have been the local civic organization's big fundraising event — its annual Wine and Arts Festival. It had to be canceled for the second straight year, namely due to issues stemming from the COVID pandemic.
However, there also is a concern about getting current members more active as well as seeing the organization's membership grow.

