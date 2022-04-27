featured
Poteau Rotary Club turning 100, but with a couple concerns
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
Poteau has a centenarian, that is as far as a local civic organization is concerned.
The Poteau Rotary Club is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, being organized in 1922.
"It is a milestone to be in existence for that long a period," said Poteau Rotary Club President Dr. Don Sjoberg, who is also the superintendent of Poteau Public Schools. "I think the incoming president, Ron Hall, has got some plans for what we can do to celebrate come fall. We have good people who are maintaining their membership with us. We are active."
However, this month was to have been the local civic organization's big fundraising event — its annual Wine and Arts Festival. It had to be canceled for the second straight year, namely due to issues stemming from the COVID pandemic.
However, there also is a concern about getting current members more active as well as seeing the organization's membership grow.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Poteau Rotary Club turning 100, but with a couple concerns
- Poteau City Councilman receives key OML for being 'Longest Serving City Councilman'
- PHS goes through 'safety search' Tuesday morning
- Judge rules to reverse permit granted by Oklahoma Water Resources Board
- Public Notice: Draft Hugo Lake Master Plan 2022 and Environmental Assessment - Hugo Lake, Arkansas River Basin, Choctaw and Pushmataha Counties, Oklahoma
- Lady Rams Take Districts
- 51st Annual Big Bass Rodeo held
- Cameron motorcyclist injured in Monday afternoon accident
Popular Content
Articles
- Softball district playoffs: Wister, Howe, LeFlore win; McCurtain ousts Cameron on walk-off
- Heavener, Pocola, Whitesboro, BV win softball districts
- LeFlore County native embracing role as OSDH Interim Commissioner
- Cameron wins district title, more area baseball
- Pocola, Wister, Whitesboro softball get home regionals
- Upcoming Class B-4A baseball playoff schedule: Red Oak hosts regional, six 2A-4A teams host districts/bi-districts
- Howe, Cameron archery fundraisers for nationals
- Boys and Girls Club purchase new home last week
- Former Mainstreet Matters director arrested on obscene material charge
- Heavener's Adam Gavina signs with CASC for cross-country
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.