breaking
Poteau School Board approves agreement for online child nutrition program
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education approved entering a three-year agreement with Blue Parasol Group, LLC, doing business as Paragon Payment Solutions for an online child nutrition program during Tuesday night's special meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.
Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin told the board that students' parents would be able to see their child's bill and pay it online.
Latest News
- Poteau School Board approves agreement for online child nutrition program
- Pocola tops LCT Fast-Pitch seeding; Poteau No. 1 seed for JH
- Free Hunting Days Coming Sept. 3-4, 2022
- Poteau closes gap with big win vs. Stigler; Pocola reaches 20-0, more area softball, baseball
- Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
- Texas man loses life in accident near Big Cedar
- International Overdose Awareness Day to be celebrated on Wednesday
- Poteau, Pocola, Panama hit hard in district wins; more softball baseball
Popular Content
Articles
- Texas man loses life in accident near Big Cedar
- Pocola tops LCT Fast-Pitch seeding; Poteau No. 1 seed for JH
- Pocola's Maxwell no-hits SC in DH sweep; Wister homers thrice, more softball, baseball
- Poteau sees another shooting incident take place
- Poteau, Pocola win football season openers
- Family Fun Abounds in Plano, Texas
- Poteau closes gap with big win vs. Stigler; Pocola reaches 20-0, more area softball, baseball
- Poteau man fatally shot early Saturday morning
- Wister softball beats Whitesboro; Bokoshe baseball gets first win, more area softball, baseball results
- Wister females lose lives in Wednesday afternoon accident
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.