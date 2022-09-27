The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education approved both two change orders on the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center's renovation project as well as a change on the estimate of needs for the 2022-23 school year in Tuesday afternoon's special meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
Poteau Public Schools Director of Operations Devin Cochran said that the total cost to repair six sprinkler heads by putting them within the ceiling and filling in gaps within the bleachers will be $1,911.18. The six of the sprinkler heads coming out of the ceiling could be reached by students sitting on the top row of the section nearest the sprinklers. Putting them within the ceiling would fix this problem.

