Poteau School Board approves policy updates
- David Seeley
The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education approved updates on two policies during Thursday night's special meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
The board approved the current Oklahoma State Schools Boards Association's updated policy regarding student conduct, which gets more specific about what is and is not good conduct.
