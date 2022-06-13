breaking
Poteau School Board approves update on Capital Improvement Plan
- David Seeley
The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education approved the latest update on its Capital Improvement Plan at Monday night's meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.
At the motion of newest board member Phil McGehee, the board unanimously approved the motion to work at getting local donation to help the district fund repairing or purchasing a new video scoreboard at Costner Stadium.
The next priorities the board will hope to approve at the July board meeting will be to expand the Costner Stadium Fieldhouse, build an event center, purchase property, help handle the rising cost of insurance and purchase route buses.
The board also approved using Beckman Company as the district's vendor on worker's compensation insurance for the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $47,636, which is about a $7,000 increase from this current school year that ends June 30.
The board also approved a resolution for the district insurance coverage through Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group (OSIG) at a cost of $394,312, which is an increase of about $141,000 from the 2021-22 school year.
In his superintendent's report, Sjoberg told the board of the special 4 p.m. June 21 date in which the district will be selling bonds as well as the 6 p.m. June 27 special meeting dealing with the closing out of the 2021-22 school year.
Sjoberg also mentioned to the board about his plans with regards to district security measures, with the incident at Uvalde, Texas, as a somber reminder.
Poteau Public Schools Human Resources Officer James Lowe mentioned to the board about some of the upcoming summer training sessions with teachers and staff as well as new technology and apps that would benefit the district sites out.
The board approved the late resignation of Poteau Primary Elementary School first-grade teacher Brooke Batchelor.
The board approved the PHS track teams' request to travel June 25-26 for a track meet in Carl's Junction, Mo., to approve the items — namely outdated textbooks and instructional equipment — for surplus, approved contracts for special needs students with Presence Learning for speech services, In-Sync Pediatric Therapy Center for occupational therapy and Allison Craig for speech/language services and approved the transfer capacity for the first quarter of the upcoming school year.
In her financial reports, Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin said the ending balances at the end of May were $312,284 in the general fund, $975,487 in the building fund, $502,523 in the bond fund, $861,178 in the sinking fund, $267,274 in the insurance recovery fund and $618,280 in the activity fund.
In her encumbrances report, Martin said the general fund was $53,248, building fund was $2,220 and the cafeteria fund was $160,780.
There were two change orders, both dealing with Cedar Ridge General Construction in regards to water damage at the vocational-agriculture building — one dealing with cabinets and the other with sheet rock repair.
