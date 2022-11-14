The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education approved, after Poteau Schools Human Resources Officer James Lowe's recommendation, to update the safety protocols for the district during Monday night's meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
Lowe told the board that, through the Panic App, that if there was an assailant at one site that the students and facility there would be transported to the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center while all other sites would be on lock down. He also said that drills have been done with teachers at three sites — PHS, the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center and Pansy Kidd Middle School. Lowe also told the board that there will be, if not already in place, radio communications between the Poteau Police Department and all district sites.
The board approved the resignations of Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center teacher Tori Easton, bus driver Rick Snyder and special education paraprofessional Ethel Edmonson effective Dec. 16 as well as approved the hirings of special education paraprofessional Margaret Barton — who will spend half of her daily duties at Poteau Upper Elementary School and the other half at Poteau Primary Elementary School — as well as Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center mathematics teacher Lisa Storer, bus driver Greg Wilson and Poteau Primary Elementary School custodian Ron Rogers.
Also, the board accepted the resignation of board member Matt McBee and declared his position open. It will be filled by appointment from the board in the near future, since it's been less than two years since he was elected to the board.
The board also approved a resolution to state there will be a school board election Feb. 14 for seat No. 3 as its current holder and former Board President Ron Hall will "retire" after 10 years of service.
The board approved to keep the geographical boundaries for current school board members as is.
In his report, Poteau Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. John Turner told the board that McBee has been spearheading a committee to come up with an individual for which the Seventh-Eighth Grade Center will be named.
Turner and Poteau Public Schools Director of Operations Devin Cochran talked about excavating an older part of the high school, and Turner also mentioned a K-9 drug dog "investigated" at the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center and that a future such unannounced "investigation" will take place at PHS.
Turner and Cochran, told the board of several district needs that a bond election could help provide, such as a new roof at Poteau Upper Elementary School, a new roof for the PKMS cafeteria, air conditioning for all the gyms in the district, a new event center, purchasing SUVs for smaller group, repaving the parking lot between the Bob Lee Kidd Center and Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse and getting new buses. Cochran said that a grant is possibly in the works to get a new bus, but an older one must be "destroyed" before allowing the grant to be able to make such a purchase.
Poteau Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Diane Tillery shared with the board the need to correct the spring semester date for professional development from April 14 to April 7 so it will coincide with Good Friday to allow students to enjoy a three-day Easter Weekend. The board approved the schedule change.
The board approved the Poteau High School wrestling team to travel to participate in the Evangel Prep Classic, which will take place Dec. 21-22 in Shreveport, La., as well as approved fundraising activities such different organizations running the concession stands during this upcoming high school basketball season, a gift wrapping event and an event for FCCLA. The board also approved activity fund transfers between sub-accounts.
The board approved newest board member Phil McGee as the board's Oklahoma State School Board Association's liaison.
The board approved increasing the pay from $20 per hour to $25 per hour to driver's education instructors. Turner told the board the increase may help the district find driver's ed instructors.
The board also approved revisions to the pay rate for activity trip drivers that are exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act.
However, the board did not approve making revisions to the board policing regarding salary increments with regards to teachers who might get their degree during the school year. The current 28-year-old policy, which was approved, is to wait until the following school year before allowing a teacher(s) who get their degrees during a school year to make them eligible for salary increments. If the board would have approved to amend the current policy, it would cause a lot of extra work for the financial depart, and Hall mentioned that such situations are hard to predict.
The board was expected to have heard Poteau Public Schools Auditor Michael Kemper to give his 2021-22 audit report, but he was unable to come due to Monday's wintry weather. So, the board tabled the matter until its December meeting.
In her financial report, Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin told the board the ending balances as of October was $1,756,978 in the general fund, $370,230 in the building fund, $769,220 in the child nutrition fund, #2,309,387 in the bond fund, $52,221 in the sinking fund, $193,517 in the insurance recovery fund and $631,423 in the activity fund.
As for her encumbrances report, Martin told the board the general fund was $92,220, the cafeteria fund at $83,100, the bond fund at $1,776,550 and the insurance recovery fund at $11,892.