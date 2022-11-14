The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education approved, after Poteau Schools Human Resources Officer James Lowe's recommendation, to update the safety protocols for the district during Monday night's meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
Lowe told the board that, through the Panic App, that if there was an assailant at one site that the students and facility there would be transported to the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center while all other sites would be on lock down. He also said that drills have been done with teachers at three sites — PHS, the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center and Pansy Kidd Middle School. Lowe also told the board that there will be, if not already in place, radio communications between the Poteau Police Department and all district sites.

