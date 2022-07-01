In Friday afternoon’s special meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building, the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education delayed hiring retiring Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg’s successor.
After an 85-minute executive session, Board President Ranada Adams said no motions were made or actions taken.
There were other personnel matters in which the board approved. The board approved the resignation of Poteau Primary Elementary School kindergarten teacher Erica Locke and the hiring of Pansy Kidd Middle School English, language and arts teacher Kris Williams, PKMS art/dance teacher Mariah Midgley (pending her certification) and Poteau Primary Elementary School teacher Kali Crase.

