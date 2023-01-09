Poteau First Baptist Church Pastor Troy George was unanimously appointed to seat No. 5, which had been filled by Matt McBee until he moved out of that district, during Monday night's meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.
Prior to George's appointment, the board met in an executive session for 27 minutes in which items discussed were George's appointment, other personnel matters and real estate. When the executive session ended, Poteau School Board President Ranada Adams said the there were no motions made or votes taken during the executive session.

Tags

Recommended for you