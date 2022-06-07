breaking
Poteau School Board of Education to have special meeting Wednesday night
There will be a special Poteau Public Schools Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
One of the two key items deals with personnel matters as the board, which may have an executive session prior to taking action, will look to accept the resignations of teachers Jennifer Falkner, Joni Roop, Jill Thomas, Jason Henry, Ky Butler and Tammy Crase (who is retiring), pre-kindergarten teacher Christie Hillebrand, Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center custodian Debra Johnston, paraprofessional Baily Thompson and Pansy Kidd Middle School custodian Warren Shavers as well as the hiring of Poteau Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Diane Tillery, Poteau Upper Elementary School teachers Mattison Davis and Stevee Sconyers, PHS teacher Grace Mangrum, PHS clerk Susan Vincent, Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center custodian Kevin Vincent and family and consumer science (FACS) teacher Sarah Jones.
The other key item for the board is to possibly award a bid to sell the Bob Lee Kidd Center's audio/video lighting system.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- June 2022 sports calendar
- Poteau School Board of Education to have special meeting Wednesday night
- Poteau City Council, Public Works Authority approve FY 2022-23 budget
- Local legislator gives Kiwanians Capitol Hill update
- Longtime County Court Clerk resigning June 30; Hall will become secretary bailiff for Judge Sullivan
- Famed actor enjoyed his induction into National Cowboy Hall of Fame with late father, Reynolds
- Presentation about how Choctaws shaped Oklahoma taking place Tuesday night
- LeFlore County Historical Society presenting Smithsonian poster exhibition
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister teen loses life in early Friday morning accident
- Wister female, two children lose lives in single-vehicle accident Wednesday night
- Unidentified male loses life in early Saturday accident near Clayton
- Family of man killed by Pushmataha County deputies files civil rights lawsuit
- Watson resident injured in Sunday morning accident
- PHS choir students perform at Carnegie Hall, sightsee in NYC
- Poteau School Board hires new staff — including new boys basketball coach
- Tuck makes NJCAA DII All-American
- Six area softball players named OSPCA All-State
- Longtime County Court Clerk resigning June 30; Hall will become secretary bailiff for Judge Sullivan
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.