There will be a special Poteau Public Schools Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
One of the two key items deals with personnel matters as the board, which may have an executive session prior to taking action, will look to accept the resignations of teachers Jennifer Falkner, Joni Roop, Jill Thomas, Jason Henry, Ky Butler and Tammy Crase (who is retiring), pre-kindergarten teacher Christie Hillebrand, Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center custodian Debra Johnston, paraprofessional Baily Thompson and Pansy Kidd Middle School custodian Warren Shavers as well as the hiring of Poteau Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Diane Tillery, Poteau Upper Elementary School teachers Mattison Davis and Stevee Sconyers, PHS teacher Grace Mangrum, PHS clerk Susan Vincent, Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center custodian Kevin Vincent and family and consumer science (FACS) teacher Sarah Jones.
The other key item for the board is to possibly award a bid to sell the Bob Lee Kidd Center's audio/video lighting system.

