DENNIS YOCHUM BEING SWORN INTO POTEAU SCHOOL BOARD SEAT
New Poteau Public Schools Board of Education member Dennis Yochum, left, gets sworn in by Board Clerk Earl Jobe at the start of Monday night's meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
PDN Photo by David Seeley
The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education tabled making any changes on the district meal charge policy during Monday night's meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
Poteau Schools Dietician Cindy Anson told the board the district so far is out $60,000 on unpaid meals, and that about 27 percent of the district's students eat breakfast and about half eat lunch.

