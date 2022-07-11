featured breaking
Poteau School Board takes care of personnel matters, but no interim superintendent hired
- David Seeley
While personnel matters were taken care of by the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education in Monday night's meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building, one personnel matter that was not taken care of dealt with hiring an interim superintendent to replace Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg, who is retiring at the end of the month with his final day being July 29.
After a 14-minute executive session, the board approved the resignation of Pansy Kidd Middle School teacher/coach Scott Gregory and approved the hiring of high school science teacher Kody Tackett and Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center computer teacher/coach Trevor Shankle.
On Monday afternoon, the board had a special session in which it went to an executive session for greater than two hours. While the board interviewed two people — Shawnee Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Aaron Espolt, who has been at his current post for about 18 months, and Pansy Kidd Middle School Principal Bobbi Gillham. After both Monday afternoon's meeting and Monday night's meeting, the board did not hire an interim superintendent.
During the executive session of Monday night's meeting in which part of the discussion dealt with the purchasing or real estate, Board President Ranada Adams told those in attendance that there was no motions made or votes taken.
In his final report as superintendent, Sjoberg told the board that earlier in the day he and his wife Connie went over to the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center, which is currently under renovation to make it become more of a performing arts center, that "the entrance is beginning to take shape."
During Sjoberg's report, Poteau Public Schools Director of Operations Devin Cochran shared with the board that power has now been turned on at the Vocational/Agriculture Building, so more things can be done as its project of being rebuilt comes closer to completion.
Toward the end of the meeting, Adams told Sjoberg how much the board and the district appreciated Sjoberg for what he did in his 12-year tenure.
"We do appreciate your long service to Poteau Schools and our community," Adams said. "We know you put in a lot of time, energy and effort. We appreciate the academic success that we have had here, along with the other successes."
"I was able to stay here 11 years because of the staff members we have here," Sjoberg said. "It (the accomplishments) would not have been able to be done if it were not for the people here."
The board approved some bids during Monday night's meeting, a $14,515.60 bid to Staples for paper supplies, a $4.38 rack price for an estimated 20,000 gallons of diesel along with a margin of .0521 to Petroleum Traders and a $3.42 average per meal for meals for students with OPAA, with the knowledge that meals for breakfast and lunch likely will differ prices per meal. Sjoberg said there were two bids apiece for the paper and diesel, while there were four bids for the student meals.
The board approved the renewal off the April 1, 2019, sublease agreement with LeFlore County Public Facilities Authority as part of accessing bond revenue needed for the construction of new buildings, approved updates to the different district sites' student handbooks, approved computers and monitors that are outdated to be surplus, approved the salary schedules and extra-duty compensation schedule for the 2022-23 school year, approved the PHS wrestling team to go to a three-day tournament on July 28-30 at Justin (Texas) Northwest High School, approved fundraisers for the 2022-23 school year and approved Sjoberg and Assistant Superintendent Diane Tillery along with Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin as the purchasing agents for the district and the authorized representatives for all funds.
The board tabled taking any action about approving the current Capital Improvement Plan and took no action regarding the Save The Children pre-kindergarten service contract for the 2022-23 school year.
Martin gave the board her financial report, in which the ending balances for June for the general fund was just greater than $2 million, the building fund at just more than 713,000, the child nutrition fund at $676,182, the bond fund at $557,814, the sinking fund at $867,548, the insurance recovery fund at $254,854 and the activity fund at $581,611.
In her encumbrances report, Martin said the general fund was $1,980,706, the building bond fund was $1,319,814, the cafeteria fund was $38,690, the building fund at $5,500, the sinking fund at $832,018 and the insurance recovery fund at $208,117.
