TROY GEORGE BEING SWORN IN BY EARL JOBE
Poteau Public Schools Board of Education Clerk Earl Jobe, right, swears in new board member Troy George at the start of Monday night's meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.
PDN photo by David Seeley
After a 53-minute executive session during Monday night's Poteau Public Schools Board of Education meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building, the board took care of several personnel matters.
The board approved the resignations of PHS science teacher Kody Tackett and dance coach Tiffany Sconyers and the employment of hourly adult education teacher Barbara Billy, Poteau Primary Elementary School paraprofessional Brianne Balley, maintenance man Edward Francis as well as Sandy Hamman as 2023 summer school principal for kindergarten through fourth grade and Sarah Reed as the assistant summer school principal.

Tags

Recommended for you