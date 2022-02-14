breaking
Poteau School Board takes care of personnel matters
- David Seeley
-
- Updated
- Comments
Several personnel matters were taken care of by the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education in its February meeting Monday night at the Bert Corr Administration.
The board approved the resignations of Pansy Kidd Middle School custodian Dale Fox and Poteau High School administrative/office assistant Sara Baker.
The board also approved the employment of Sandy Hamman as the summer school principal, Sarah Reed as summer school assistant principal and Lori Hambrick as summer school secretary for grades kindergarten through fourth grade, Kim Allison as summer school principal for grades five through 12, Justice Davis and Berenice Sanjuan as Poteau Upper Elementary School paraprofessionals and Karen Sexton as a special services teacher.
The board also approved the re-employ Monty Guthrie as the assistant superintendent, Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin as the director of finance, Brenda Dalton as the director of special education, Kristie Smith as the Poteau Primary Elementary School principal, Shannon Warren as the PPES assistant principal, Kelly Holton as the Poteau Upper Elementary School principal, Sandy Hamman as the PUES assistant principal, Bobbi Gillham as the PKMS principal, Sarah Reed as the PKMS assistant principal, Jennifer Lamb as the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center principal, Todd Hackler as the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center assistant principal, Joe Ballard as the high school principal, Eric Hackler as PHS assistant principal, Dianna Warren as the director of technology, Cindy Anson as the director of child nutrition, Myrna Davis as the Adult Education Center director and Angel Barbee as the alternative education director.
The board approved Misti Upton as the Poteau Public Schools district's Choctaw Nation Youth Advisory sponsor as the new change to the extra-duty assignment list.
Prior to approving the personnel matters, the board had an 11-minute executive session in which not only were the personnel matters more deeply looked at, but as well as the extra-duty assignment list and discussion of potential real estate purchasing.
After the 11-minute executive session, Board President Ron Hall said that no votes were cast nor any action taken.
Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg gave the board a powerpoint update on the construction of the new vocational-agriculture building and the renovation of the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center.
Sjoberg also said that the numbers of students and staff with COVID issues is declining. As of Friday, he said there were five students who tested positive and four who were in quarantine.
Sjoberg did tell the board that he has been given a co-request by the Oklahoma Education Association and the Association of Professional Educators that "when it comes time to any particular vacancy on the board, they would like to have some involvement in the process (of filling the void)."
A matter that came before the board that ended up having about a 20-25 minute discussion dealt with the 2022-23 school calendar. As it was drawn up for Monday night's meeting, PHS graduation would take place on May 19, 2023, then the following Monday and Tuesday would be the final two days of classes.
Hall as well as board members Matt McBee and Ranada Adams all shared the concern with school not ending with the Class of 2023's graduation ceremony.
Another concern McBee shared was he knows of teaching friends and acquaintances who believe the Poteau Public Schools calendar is "not friendly" due its current starting date in August and ending date the following May.
The end result was the board unanimously approved to table the issue until the March meeting, which will be at 6 p.m. March 14.
The board approved the selection of First National Bank of McAlester to be the banking institution involved in a lease purchase of a vocational/agriculture stock trailer. The exact amount has not been yet determined as all the board's approval did was to designate who the banking institution would be.
The board approved Kelly Watson as the minutes clerk, Cheryl Duncan as the encumbrances clerk, Martin as treasurer, Rise McCoy as the custodian of the activity fund and Sjoberg and Martin as co-custodians of the activity fund.
The board approved two activity fundraisers — a coin drive for PKMS and the high school athletic programs to have an e-mail gathering for a fundraiser. McBee said last year, the e-mail gathering fundraiser raised greater than $20,000.
Martin gave the board the financial reports, which were unanimously approved. She said the ending balance for January in the general fund was $2,608,747, $876,047 in the building fund, $738,660 in the child nutrition fund, $512, 717 in the bond fund, $422,993 in the sinking fund, $270,685 in the insurance recovery fund and $623,368 in the activity fund.
As for encumbrances, which also were unanimously approved by the board, Martin said the general fund was $344,485, the building fund $9,660, the child nutrition fund $69,237 and the bond fund $575.
