The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education will have a special 1 p.m. Friday meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building.The board, which likely will convene an executive session, will look possibly hire an interim superintendent to fill the void by being left by current superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg, who will retire at the end of this month. His final day will be July 29.Also, the board will look to approve any resignations and approve the hiring of Donna Miller for the Poteau Upper Elementary School's part-time reading intervention program, Zach Stubbs as Pansy Kidd Middle School athletics/physical education coach, Regina Smith as high school English teacher and Madelyn Humphries Martin as a special education paraprofessional.
Poteau School Board to have special Friday afternoon meeting
