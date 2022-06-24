The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.
The main purpose of the meeting is to close out the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which will include approving the encumbrances as shared by Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin.
In other matters, after a proposed executive session, the board will vote to approve the retirement of Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg, the resignations of special education teacher Kayla Angel, high school science teacher Karla Cook and PHS English teacher Heather Slater and the hiring of special education teacher Jacob Graham, lay boys assistant basketball coach Kory Kinslow, administrative assistant Pam Brooks, part-time teacher Janie Stovall, Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center computer applications/coach Richard Pratt and part-time adult education teacher Jill Thomas.

