breaking
Poteau School Board will look to purchase real estate, tend to personnel matters during Monday night's meeting
The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education will look to purchase real estate during Monday night's 6 p.m. meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.
There is a scheduled executive session prior to not only making the decision to approve real estate but on personnel matters and extra-duty stipends — one for $500 for Poteau Rodeo Club sponsor Kelly Watson and one for the activity director.
