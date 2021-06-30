The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education approved entering a 10-year lease purchase with The Community State Bank with regards to Poteau Theater, which the local banking institution recently purchased from owners Carol and Jon Pickel — who is the Poteau Fire Department Chief.
While a specific use(s) for Poteau Theater are not etched in stone at the moment, Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg has some ideas for which he would like to see the facility used.
“It’s wide open right now,” he said. “We can use it for board meetings or moving the administration center out there at some time. We’re not going to do that immediately because there are some things we have to change on the inside. We haven’t made it ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant. There are two things I think (entering into the lease purchase) will become very handy. It’s a great performing arts venue for small events. We’re looking forward to that. If we go through another pandemic, it also can be used for actual instructional classrooms. We have three well-made classrooms that we can keep kids socially distant but still have actual classrooms to use.”