Poteau Schools back to drawing board in hiring new superintendent
- By David Seeley
It was discovered during Monday night's Poteau Public Schools Board of Education meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building that the individual the board hired as the new district's superintendent, Aaron Espolt, has withdrawn himself from taking the post.
Poteau School Board President Ranada Adams told members of the media that he needed to withdraw from what would have been his new job in the district so that he can stay closer to family in the Shawnee area. In fact, Espolt recently was hired as the new Shawnee Public Schools superintendent.
