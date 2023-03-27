featured breaking
Poteau Schools hires new superintendent
- By David Seeley
After about a 20-minute executive session in Monday afternoon's special meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building, the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education hired Newkirk Schools Superintendent Scott Kempenich as its new superintendent.
Kempenich, who is a Wagoner High School graduate and principal for 11 years at Coweta Schools, will make Poteau his third superintendent location in five years, after spending the last three years at Newkirk and one year prior to that at Hulbert Schools.
