SCOTT KEMPENICH
New Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kempenich stands outside the Bert Corr Administration Building on Monday afternoon after the board hired him to become the next Poteau Schools superintendent.
PDN photo by David Seeley
After about a 20-minute executive session in Monday afternoon's special meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building, the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education hired Newkirk Schools Superintendent Scott Kempenich as its new superintendent.
Kempenich, who is a Wagoner High School graduate and principal for 11 years at Coweta Schools, will make Poteau his third superintendent location in five years, after spending the last three years at Newkirk and one year prior to that at Hulbert Schools.

