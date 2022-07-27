featured
Poteau Schools human resources officer tells Rotarians ways to increase security
- David Seeley
Poteau Public Schools Human Resources Officer James Lowe shared with the Poteau Rotary Club during its weekly meeting July 20 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center how he underwent new training to help increase security measures after such shootings like the one May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
"We just recently went through some training about two weeks ago," Lowe said. "The training we went through is something that myself went further into it to be instructors in this course. It's called 'Avoid, Deny, Defend.' It's through an ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) program. This training is something that we're able to train to the public, our teachers and to churches, and we will not charge for it. At the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center, all the doors open out into the corridor, which is a fire code. One thing we're teaching our people is to avoid and deny them getting inside. Shut the lights off and get inside the classroom. All of our classrooms have a narrow-vision light in their doors, so you can go by and see what's going on. If I'm an active shooter, I want to see where people are inside that classroom. They're also taking chairs down by the lock and twist it over, so it secures that door. That's also denying access, or defend. If there was an active shooter in this room, and you were not armed, you can see multiple weapons you could use. In a classroom setting, use anything as a weapon. Anything you get your hands on can be used against an active shooter."
Lowe talked about a new app that also will help out officers.
"It's called the 'Panic App,'" he said. "We downloaded this. All of our law-enforcement officers in Poteau have this app. We're doing a training with teachers Aug. 8, in which we will reiterate for them to download this app. What this does is every school in Poteau school district is under a geoNET. If I have this app, I'm in a classroom and there's an active shooter, I can tap that button, and it's automatically going to notify 911 and every officer that has that app. It's going to let the officers responding know that teacher Jane Doe is in the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center, but it won't be precise as to what room. If I punch 'resources' (button), it brings up all of our (Poteau district) schools. If I tap 'Poteau High School,' It will bring up a floor plan of Poteau High School. If I'm a responding officer and I've never stepped foot into Poteau High School before, I can pull this resource up and know where offices and classrooms are."
