DR. JOHN TURNER
Poteau Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. John Turner speaks to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Poteau Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. John Turner told members of the Poteau Rotary Club at the local civic organization's weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center that he is liking his new job.
"How I got here is they (Poteau Public Schools) were desperate," Turner said. "I never wanted to do anything else. I was glad when the board asked me to serve as their interim superintendent. I've never been accepted any better than I have in Poteau. I like the school staff. They all have been very helpful. The community and people talk to you here. I can't believe the community support the school gets. I think that's wonderful. I grew up in a community where if you stare at them, they thought you were mad at them."

Recommended for you