Poteau Schools Superintendent pleased with academic niumbers
Poteau Public Schools Superintendent, and Poteau Rotary Club President, Dr. Don Sjoberg shared with his fellow Rotarians the pleasure he is enjoying with the strong academic numbers the Poteau School District’s students have shown.
In a slideshow presentation during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, Sjoberg talked about “learning loss” caused by the pandemic, comparing Poteau Public Schools with LeFlore County’s other 16 schools and the entire state.
On state testing information compiled by Poteau Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Monty Guthrie, Sjoberg compared the percentages of students who were advanced and proficient, at the basic level and below basic level of learning.
The learning loss the state showed from the 2018-19 to the 2020-21 school years was at 10 percent and LeFlore County’s at 12 percent, but Poteau’s only was two percent.
