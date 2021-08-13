OKLAHOMA CITY — Fifty organizations were awarded Aerospace and Aviation Education Program grants totaling more than $365,000 at the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission’s (OAC) August meeting.
Grants are for targeted-learning programs that have a direct application to aerospace and aviation for primary through post-secondary education. The grant funds are part of the agency’s initiative to give more Oklahoma young people access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers in the aerospace and aviation industry.
The commission approved a $6,550 education grant for Poteau Public Schools for an aviation program for sixth-graders through freshmen using the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) curriculum. The first year will begin with freshmen and will include targeting the sixth-grade class with airplane awareness and parts.