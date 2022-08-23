breaking
Poteau sees another shooting incident take place
- David Seeley
For the second time in three days, the Poteau Police Department has had to deal with a shooting incident.
According to Poteau P.D. Assistant Chief Greg Russell's report sent to The Poteau Daily News, Poteau P.D. officers were called out on a call of a shooting in the 400 block of Vista Grande at approximately 1:33 a.m. Tuesday.
