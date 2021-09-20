Several Poteau Public Schools choir students from Poteau High School, the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center and Pansy Kidd Middle School were chosen for the Eastern District Honor Choirs over the weekend.
Poteau High School choir students chosen for The High School Eastern District Honor Choir were Aidan Falkner, Colin Lynch, Grant Thomas, Caius Thomas, Breckin Castillo, Katie Scowden, Hailey Burgess, Danika Tom, Kylie David, Sadie Perkin and Kirsten Bebermeyer.
PHS freshmen chosen for The Junior High Eastern District Honor Choir were Emily Quarry, Charity Burgess, Zane Harrison, Kiley Henson, Jordie Rawls and Annie Shaw.
Also chosen for The JH Eastern District Honor Choir from the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center were Mason Mize, Warrick Quarry, C.J. Milligan, Cambry Dunn, Madi Taylor, Kaylea Miller, Riley Jones, Ember Puckette and Jadee Hicks.
Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center choir students chosen for The Middle School Eastern District Honor Choir were Carlie Fout, Patience Bear, Summer Johnson, Dafne Ruiz and Alysia Maxwell.
PKMS choir students also chosen for The Middle School Eastern District Honor Choir were Lily McLaughlin, Avery Cruse, Sydney Nowack, Grace Serrat, Creighton Clark and Ava Hasley.