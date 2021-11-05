In the culmination of a long-term vision and the birth of an aviation component in the high school curriculum, students are getting first-hand looks at new horizons, namely the west and east horizons as they take flight over Poteau.
The addition of aviation to the curriculum is part of Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg’s commitment to expanding the horizons of students who can prepare for jobs in the aeronautics industry.
Students Nicholas Silva, Dayton Tamplin, Gage Woodard and Slade Dunaway recently joined Sjoberg and his son Nathan in a flight over Lake Wister and Poteau.