Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg gave the Poteau Rotary Club an update on the district’s projects at the local civic organization’s Nov. 3 meeting at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
The two major projects Sjoberg, who began his term as Poteau Rotary Club president earlier this year, told his fellow Rotarians about were the construction of the Vocational-Agriculture facility, which was destroyed by fire earlier this year, and the renovations currently being done at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center.
Both facilities’ construction/renovation is being partly funded by the school district’s insurance and partly by the district itself.
“The renovations will cost $2.4 million, and the vo-ag facility is about $800,000,” Sjoberg said. “The vo-ag insurance is about $300,000 and the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center is about $400,000. We’ll absorb the rest of it because we needed to do it. We need a performing arts venue and a bigger vo-ag facility. It’s been on my priority list and the board’s for many years.”