Poteau teen,infant injured in Friday night accident near Wister
- By David Seeley
A Wister teen and a 9-month-old infant in injured in a single-automobile accident Friday night near Wister.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Michael Scantling, Holly Upton, 19, of Poteau was driving her 2003 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Pocohontas Road near Wister.
