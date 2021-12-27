Poteau Valley Genealogical Society (PVGS) has kicked off a major project, which needs community help.
The organization plans to publish a book(s) on the Purple Heart recipients that are connected to LeFlore County. This will be a lengthy project by the time the information is received, verified and typed.
PVGS is looking for Purple Heart recipients from all wars: World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, Afghanistan War, Iraq War, Operation Inherent Resolve and United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission In Mali.
For further information, call (918) 647-4444 and ask for the Genealogy Society Library or check out the PVGS Facebook page.