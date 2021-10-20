The Poteau Valley Genealogical Society will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Patrick Lynch Public Libaray, located at 206 South McKenna Avenue.
There will be refreshments, goody bags and great door prizes as well as great discounts on books. Also, an Ancestry DNA kit will be given away and someone could even win an hour’s worth of research.
New members can join the society during the month of October and their membership will be good until the end of December 2022. They will also receive the periodical, “The LeFlore County Heritage,” for this month, January 2022, April 2022, July 2022 and October 2022.
As a PVGS member, they will receive 10 percent off of any book published by PVGS, plus if they need research done, your cost would be $10 an hour.
There will be pedigree forms available for those who will need one.
Come see us, meet our volunteers and browse the best genealogy library in the two state area.