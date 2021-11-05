The LeFlore County Parade Association is pleased to announce the 14th annual Veterans Day Parade will take place Saturday morning in Poteau.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Carl Albert State College, with the parade entries lining up at 9 a.m. Saturday at CASC.
All walking groups and bands can line up at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
Once again, this year’s parade will have two grand marshals — Michael Pope and Sgt. Kyle Dennis.
The LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey will have its annual Veteran’s Day Pancake Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. The cost is a $5 donation per person, with the proceeds benefiting the LeFlore County Historical Society.
For further information about Saturday’s parade, call Bonnie Prigmore at (918) 658-4062.