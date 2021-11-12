The Poteau Women’s League will have its annual Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
“It’s a great market for this area,” Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Director Karen Wages said. “It has grown in its six years. They are using the full facility. It is a partnership between the Poteau Chamber (of Commerce) and the Poteau Women’s League. Because of COVID-19 last year, the Poteau Women’s League had to step back, and we (Chamber) took it and went with it. This year, they (Poteau’s Women’s League) strictly taking care of it. They have done a great job putting it together. There are 76 vendors. They’ve got a great line-up this year.”
The $2 entrance fee for individuals ages 13 and older will be donated to a special organization by the Poteau Women’s League, which this year is Second Chances Recovery.
Wages said that Saturday’s event will be a great place to get some Christmas shopping done without having to leave Poteau or LeFlore County.
“If you want to do some Christmas shopping and buy some very unique gifts, they’ll have home decor, soaps, painted signs, clothing for children and women, Christmas decorations — you name it, they’ll have it here,” she said.
Wages said there will be one extra added “attraction.”
“One thing they have added is the (LeFlore County) Health Department will be here giving COVID-19 shots (vaccines),” she said.
All proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to those in need in the area.