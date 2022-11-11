NANCY SHORE GLORIA CHERRY
Poteau Women’s League members Nancy Shore, left, and president Gloria Cherry speak to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local organization’s weekly meeting Nov. 3 at Western Sizzlin.                                      
PDN photo by David Seeley
Poteau Women's League President Gloria Cherry and longtime member and past president Nancy Shore told the Poteau Kiwanis Club about the organization's history during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Nov. 3 at Western Sizzlin.
"It (Poteau Women's League) was organized in 1927 as 'The 20th Century Club," Cherry said. "In 2011, we de-defederated and became the Poteau Women's League. The main reason for this was that we wanted to contribute our funds to the organizations in Poteau, not corporate administration."

Tags

Recommended for you