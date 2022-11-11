featured breaking
Poteau Women's League shares its history with Kiwanis Club; PWL's 10th annual Holiday Market slated Saturday at Reynolds Center
David Seeley
Poteau Women's League President Gloria Cherry and longtime member and past president Nancy Shore told the Poteau Kiwanis Club about the organization's history during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Nov. 3 at Western Sizzlin.
"It (Poteau Women's League) was organized in 1927 as 'The 20th Century Club," Cherry said. "In 2011, we de-defederated and became the Poteau Women's League. The main reason for this was that we wanted to contribute our funds to the organizations in Poteau, not corporate administration."
