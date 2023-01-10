breaking
Poteauians overwhelmingly vote both propositions down
- David Seeley
In his first inaugural address as president, Bill Clinton mentioned about how change was good.
In Tuesday's special election, Poteau voters decided change is not good.
Poteauians overwhelmingly voted down both propositions, which dealt with the selection process of the Poteau Police Department Chief and the City of Poteau Street Commissioner.
The proposition to allow the Poteau City Council to appoint police chiefs fell 539 votes to 56, while the proposition to allow the City Council to appoint the street commissioners lost 517 votes to 77.
So, the system will stay the same, with the citizens of Poteau electing both the police chiefs and street commissioners.
The propositions were passed by the City Council in its October meeting, but not by a unanimous vote — just a 5-3 vote of approval as Council members B.J. Johnson, Wimp Webb, Jim Holstead, Connie Shockley and Jim Sommers voted for both propositions to allow the Poteauians to vote on Tuesday on whether to allow the City Council to appoint the police chiefs and street commissioners, while councilmen Monte Shockley II, Tommy Robertson and Phillips Zearley voted against both propositions.
Had either or both propositions passed, it would have allowed the City Council to appoint police chiefs and street commissioners without having to worry if any of those candidates for those positions lived in the city limits of Poteau — which the current system of electing those candidates by the citizens of Poteau has as a requirement for both positions. Also had the resolution passed, the City Council would have been able to relieve either or both officers of their jobs should either or both not properly do their functions and duties at once instead of as it us currently — once elected, they ride out their term in office before coming up for re-election if so desired.
