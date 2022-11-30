PAT GILLHAM SPEAKS ABOUT UPCOMING LEGISLATION
Northside Liquor Store owner Pat Gillham speaks to members of the Poteau Rotary Club about 2024 legislation being spearheaded by Walmart that could have a big effect on liquor stores during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Sept. 21 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
PDN photo by David Seeley
When Northside Liquor Store owner Pat Gillham spoke to members of the Poteau Rotary Club on Sept. 21 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, her main focus was on the 2022 Oktoberfest event in downtown Poteau. However, she shared one potential game-changing legislation that could have consequences for local liquor store owners.
"Coming in 2024, Walmart is trying to get alcohol," Gillham said. "It's going to be a big push. They have already put $5 million down (in August) for lobbyists. They just want more money. When they get it, Amazon is going to get it, and it will get shipped. So, my concern is because I own a liquor store, it's going to hurt me. Do I think it will put me out of business? No. There are eight liquor stores in LeFlore County. Am I 100 percent certain before it's over it's going to put those other seven (liquor stores) out of business? Absolutely. Every state that does this, they lose 85 percent of their liquor stores."

Tags

Recommended for you