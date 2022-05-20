The Pervasive Parenting Center (PPC) recently donated more than $600 to help with assistive technology for three local schools. The funding came from a classroom grant sponsored by the center to help with supplies for special education.
Kim Crase of Bokoshe will use the funding for a calming corner in her special education classroom. This will give students a designated place to help regulate or take a break.
The other two schools were Sallisaw and Roland
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- PPC donates to special education
- CASC softball tryouts on Tuesday
- Review: Acting chemistry boosts (very) dark ‘Count of Three’
- Red Oak's Chase Pair makes baseball All-State; four more from area named All-Star by Class
- Extension Office Agriculture/4-H Educator stays busy
- New Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County CEO wants to take organization to new heights
- Atoka anxious for rodeo’s return
- Antlers' Students Meet Library Cat
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister female, two children lose lives in single-vehicle accident Wednesday night
- Six area softball players named OSPCA All-State
- Back to Poteau: Sockey to coach Pirates boys basketball
- Poteau School Board hires new staff — including new boys basketball coach
- Area baseball leaders in strike rate, strikeouts per innings, pitches per inning
- Upcoming sports camps in Howe, Pocola: available to students of any school
- Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center students attend TSA State Leadership Conference
- Holzhammer singes WOSC as Vikings win Region 2 tournament opener
- Poteau's Brooks signs with MACU for baseball
- 2022 LeFlore County area slow-pitch end of season team records
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.