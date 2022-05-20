Bokoshe Grant
Kim Crase, special education teacher at Bokoshe, recently received a $200 classroom grant from the Pervasive Parenting Cente from Terry Yarbery, specialist with the Pervasive Parenting Center.
Photo by Kodey Toney/Pervasive Parenting Center
The Pervasive Parenting Center (PPC) recently donated more than $600 to help with assistive technology for three local schools. The funding came from a classroom grant sponsored by the center to help with supplies for special education.
Kim Crase of Bokoshe will use the funding for a calming corner in her special education classroom. This will give students a designated place to help regulate or take a break.
The other two schools were Sallisaw and Roland

