With the last week prior to session ending Saturday, things are really picking up. Since filed legislation is now public, I’ve been getting many calls about bill’s I’ve introduced but also other bills pending.
House Bill 3419 by Rep. Dell Kerbs (R-Shawnee) has some changes for our tag agents. I have three tag agents in House District 17. I’ve visited with two of them about concerns with this proposed legislation.
Another proposed bill, Senate Bill 1647 by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat (R-Oklahoma City), pertains to school vouchers. I have heard from several of our educators about how this bill could have negative impacts on our local schools.
Other legislation I’m hearing about includes several bills which would eliminate the state’s portion of sales tax on groceries. This is interesting as it uncouples the city’s portion from the state.
One thing I always try to explain is that proposed legislation rarely gets signed into law in the form and language in which it was introduced. It’s always good to be aware of pending legislation, but the final decision as to whether to support or not will be made when the final version is presented on the House floor.
• • •
On Monday, we’ll hear Oklahoma State Gov. Kevin Stitt’s "State of the State Address" as he outlines goals for our next session. This is the second half of the 58th Legislature.
• • •
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached by telephone at (405) 557-7381 or by e-mail at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
• • •