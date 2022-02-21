HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – National Forest fire managers are currently conducting prescribed burns in areas across the Ouachita National Forest and the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests. This notice provides information on the day's expected activities.
The USDA Forest Service-Southern Region is taking a risk-informed approach to managing prescribed fire. The safety of the public and firefighters during all operations is our top priority.
Included in the area is Poteau-Cold Springs Ranger District in Scott County, Ark.
