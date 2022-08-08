DR. TURNER GIVES FIRST INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Poteau Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. John Turner gives his first report in his new position during Monday night's Poteau Public Schools Board of Education meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
PDN photo by David Seeley
While the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education did not take any action on the item, the potential changes in pricing and charge policies for breakfast and lunch at some district sites for students was discussed at Monday night's meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
It was mentioned that all students and parents fill out the forms for free and reduced meals, but it also was mentioned that this is the first school year in several years that some district sites have had increases in prices for breakfasts and lunches as each site will vary in that cost. Poteau Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. John Turner mentioned if enough free and reduced meals forms are fill out and students then qualify for such meals that the district — either as a whole or at some sites — may qualify once more for free meals.

