On Tuesday at 1 p.m., the Poteau Police Department, Oklahoma Beureau of Narcotics Human Trafficking Unit and the 16th District Attorney's Office jointly conducted an investigative operation at Asian Touch Massage and Foot Spa at 2105 North Broadway in Poteau. According to a press release from the Poteau Police Department, this investigation followed complaints from the community of illegal sexual activity at the massage business.
The press release states that after an OBN entered the location, a female employee made an offer of sex in exchange for money.