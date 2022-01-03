Poteau Valley Improvement Authority (PVIA) Manager James Morrison told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club at the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin how operations have expanded during 2021.
“Last January, we started supplying (water) to OK Foods,” Morrison said. “About two to three months later, then we took on the City of Heavener. That increased our production by a little more than two million gallons (of water) a day. Heavener went from being our smallest customer to our largest customer. We supply water from everyone from Page to the Arkansas River with the exception of the town of Spiro and Arkoma. Our last stop (south) is the Jim Hamilton (Correctional) Center, then the water district picks it up from there and sends it on to Haw Creek and Page. We send water in Keota and McCurtain. Right now, we’re producing roughly about 11 millions gallons (of water) a day.”