The Poteau Valley Improvement Authority welcomed a new board member during Tuesday night’s meeting at Poteau City Hall as the board approved Nick Grant as its newest member to fill the void left by long-time board member Jim Fry’s retirement late last year after about half a century of service to PVIA.
