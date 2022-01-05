NICK GRANT

Nick Grant, center, was approved to become the newest member of the Poteau Valley Improvement Authority board during Tuesday night’s PVIA meeting at Poteau City Hall. Grant will replace long-time board member Jim Fry, who retired late last year after nearly half a century of service. Welcoming Grant were PVIA Manager James Morrison, left, and PVIA Board Chairman Mick Lafevers.

PDN photo by David Seeley

The Poteau Valley Improvement Authority welcomed a new board member during Tuesday night’s meeting at Poteau City Hall as the board approved Nick Grant as its newest member to fill the void left by long-time board member Jim Fry’s retirement late last year after about half a century of service to PVIA.

