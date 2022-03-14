breaking
PVIA's request for premium pay for its employees turned down by County Commissioners; Commissioners scheduled special Wednesday afternoon meeting; Budget Board approves sales tax appropriations
David Seeley
The LeFlore County Commissioners denied Poteau Valley Improvement Authority's request for the board to use some of LeFlore County's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay PVIA's employees premium pay during the weekly board meeting Monday morning at the LeFlore County Court House.
PVIA Chairman Mick Lafevers came before the County Commissioners making the request, saying that since PVIA distributes water throughout most of the county that such an distribution could be considered for infrastructure. Therefore, since it could be thought of as helping out the infrastructure, PVIA's employees could be considered as essential workers, thus being eligible for premium pay through ARPA funds — despite PVIA technically being a public trust.
Board legal accountant Nicholas Wann told both Lafevers and the board that it would be "best to retain the funds in house." Wann also said when it comes time for an audit to be done, giving PVIA's employees premium pay from ARPA funds could be construed as not using the funds properly, meaning the county would have to pay back those funds in whole, plus the penalty fee and interest to the federal government — meaning it would be risky on LeFlore County to honor Lafever's request.
Board Chairman and District 3 County Commissioner Craig Olive reminded Lafevers that at the Nov. 8 meeting the board approved $1,473,900 of ARPA funds to go towards PVIA's project two new backwash lagoons, a lift station and a force main, and that Olive believed that since such an appropriation of ARPA funds were approved that PVIA could have had money in its own funds to pay its employees.
At the Nov. 1 meeting, Lafevers shared three projects PVIA was working on — two new backwash lagoons, a lift station and a force main costing $1,473,900, a new clear well and distribution piping costing $3,748,000 and a sludge belt press costing $1,247,000. A week later, the board first approved the lesser-costing sludge belt press project, but Lafevers asked if the next most expensive project for the two new backwash lagoons, a lift station and a force main since it was a more pressing need — which ended up being approved.
At last week's County Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners approved fiscal funds for premium pay documentation. In the board’s Jan. 31 meeting, it approved a resolution to award eligible essential county employees premium pay for time worked from Jan. 1, 2020-Dec. 31, 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic in which county employees — not county officers — were eligible to receive up to, but not exceed $500 of premium pay per month of service during the specified dates. The funds for premium payments were made available by funds awarded LeFlore County through ARPA.
The board also has scheduled a special 2 p.m. Wednesday meeting at the court house to possibly approve lease purchase documents between the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and First National Bank regarding obtaining on emergency purchase four emergency vehicles.
The LeFlore County Budget Board also had a meeting Monday morning at the court house.
The board approved sales tax appropriations of $157,074.09 for the LeFlore County Detention Center (LCDC) bond, the Solid Waste bond and the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center bond along with $78,536.88 for the LCDC and the county fire departments.
