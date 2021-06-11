Lots of questions are being raised about the ramifications of the state Supreme Court striking down a crucial component of our state Medicaid expansion.
The court ruled Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority did not have the authority to issue requests for proposals to the corporations they wanted to manage the state’s Medicaid plan.
What I do know at this point is we funded the Medicaid expansion in our budget for Fiscal Year 2022. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority currently is managing Medicaid and should be able to continue without the need for the Legislature to come into special session.
We tried to fix this problem this legislative session, but were unable to get our bill all the way through the Senate without major changes. We should be able to fix this next session.
• • •
I was able to finally enjoy a lunch with the seniors at Indianola last week. I’m just proud these senior nutrition centers are finally able to return to some type of normal, as they do provide so much more than just a meal.
• • •
I met with the Pittsburg County district attorney along with some of his staff and some members of law enforcement last week, discussing some areas of law they would like to see tweaked a little. This summer is spent preparing for interim studies as well as drafting legislation for the upcoming session.
• • •
I had a productive meeting with Randy Hughes, superintendent of McAlester Public Schools, last week about a project on which he is working. This was about how I could assist in this endeavor. This will be a community project in which I hope to help. I’ll be able to give more details in the future.
• • •
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve you. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached by e-mail at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or by telephone at (405) 557-7381.
• • •
