The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported that both on Sunday and Monday ear saw another record high number of COVID cases.
Sunday’s record number of COVID cases reported was 12,841, but that was then shattered by Monday’s total of 14,913 — a number that also includes 75 cases from lab reports that are greater than two weeks old.
The OSDH reported Monday morning there are 110,244 active cases and 839,143 cases that have been confirmed since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The average new cases per week is now at 10,642.
The good news is there has been no new deaths reported since Friday afternoon’s report as the OSDH is still reporting 12,775 deaths.
As of press time, the LeFlore County breakdown nor the breakdown by county towns was available.