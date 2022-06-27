A Red Oak female was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon near Red Oak.
According to the report filed by Latimer County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Kyle Ward, Shirley Gandee, 69, of Red Oak, was traveling eastbound on NE 165th in a 2015 Chevrolet pick-up when, as she got to about four miles northeast of Red Oak in Latimer County, she ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert and a tree.
Ward's report said Gandee was transported by Air Evac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head, trunk-internal, trunk-external, arm and leg injuries and was admitted in serious condition.
According to Ward's report, the cause of the accident and Gandee's condition are still under investigation. Gandee was wearing her seat belt and her airbags deployed.
Ward was assisted at the scene by Air Evac, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, the Red Oak Fire Department and Pafford Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

