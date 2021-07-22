A Red Oak female was one of seven individuals involved in a three-automobile accident Wednesday afternoon west of Wilburton.
According to Latimer County Detachment of Troop D Trooper David Vasquez's report, Melissa L. Johnson, 36, from Red Oak, was the lone driver in the third vehicle involved in the three-automobile accident.
According to Vasquez's report, a 2002 Ford driven by Courtney Deatherage, 26, from Wilburton, was eastbound on U.S. 270, while Johnson's 2018 Nissan and a 2020 Nissan driven by Janet Crawford, 67, from Wilburton, were each driving westbound on U.S. 270.
At approximately 1:54 p.m., Deatherage became distracted inside the vehicle and traveled left of center approximately seven miles west of Wilburton on U.S. 270. Deatherage's vehicle struck Crawford's vehicle. Johnson's vehicle swerved to the right to avoid the major collision, but ended up striking Crawford's vehicle.
Vasquez's report said that all passengers, four in Deatherage's vehicle, two in Crawford's vehicle and Johnson, were wearing seat belts. All vehicles had airbags, and those in Deatherage's and Crawford's vehicles deployed.
According to Vasquez's report, Crawford was transported by Pafford Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to McAlester Regional Hospital, then transferred by Air Care to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa with head injuries. She was listed in stable condition.
Crawford's passenger, Gary Underwood, 54, from Wilburton, was transported by Pafford EMS to McAlester Regional Hospital with trunk-internal injuries. He was treated and later released.
All four passengers in Deatherage's vehicle, Deatherage, 33-year-old Amanda Belongia from Wilburton and two female juveniles ages 12 and 4 all refused treatment at the scene. Johnson was not injured in the accident.
Vasquez was aided at the scene by Pafford EMS, the Wilburton Fire Department, the Latimer County Sheriff's Department and the Wilburton Police Department.