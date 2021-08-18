A Red Oak woman lost her life in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in the Wilburton-Lutie area of Latimer County.
According to the report filed by Traffic Homicide Division Trooper Tim Baker, 69-year-old Lahoma Wilcox of Red Oak was pronounced at the scene of the accident, Southeast Cravens Road near Wilburton and Lutie, with leg, head and trunk internal injuries.
According to Baker's report, a 2018 General Motors Company (GMC) Yukon that was driven by Brittany McKenna, 29, of Red Oak, was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Southeast Cravens Road. At approximately 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, a 2018 Chevrolet Spark driven by Wilcox was eastbound on Southeast Cravens Road when the two vehicle collided.
Baker's report said Wilcox was pinned for approximately two hours before being freed by the Wilburton Fire Department using the Hurst Tool. Wilcox's body was transported to Waldrop Funeral Home in Wilburton.
According to Baker's report, McKenna was transported by Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with trunk internal injuries. She was admitted in stable condition.
Baker's report states that both vehicles had seat belts, but only Wilcox was wearing hers. Both automobiles had their airbags deploy.
Baker was aided at the scene by Latimer County Detachment Troop D troopers Wes Odom and Kyle Ward, Marine Enforcement Division Trooper Ryan Williams, the Red Oak, Wilburton and Choctaw Nation Tribal police departments and Life Flight.